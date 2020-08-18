Ex-offenders to sing songs about change and sticking to the right path in online concert

SINGAPORE - Mohamed Razif has been in and out of prison five times since 2000, mostly for housebreaking offences.

Whenever he was released, he promised his family he would not go back into the slammer again. But when he repeatedly turned back to crime they began to doubt his words.

It was this desire to regain his family's trust that motivated him to write a song, titled Flag Of Victory, for the 2018 edition of the Yellow Ribbon Songwriting Competition, while he was an inmate at Changi Prison Complex.

This song is one of five original works which will be performed at Music For The Soul - Beyond Second Chances, a concert that will be broadcast online at 8pm on Wednesday (Aug19) as part of Red Dot August, a series of free performances presented by Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay.

"The song is about my life journey," says the 38-year-old, who is now a financial consultant in the oil and gas industry.

"I want to make a new life for myself, and ultimately climb the mountain of life and plant the flag of victory at the summit. I also want to get my family to trust me again."

During the pre-recorded concert, Razif will sing and play the cajon with four other ex-offenders - Affandi Meskam, 41; Zulkifli Abdul Rahman, 41; Tan Wil Khiam, 57; and Am Yusoff, 46 - in a group called the Yellow Ribbon Performing Arts Centre Alumni, named after a facility in Changi Prison Complex dedicated to nurturing the musical talent of inmates.

The group met in prison and now advocates for second chances for former inmates in the community.

The other four songs featured in the concert are written by other inmates for the Yellow Ribbon Songwriting Competition over the years.



Ex-offenders (from left) Tan Wil Khiam, Zulkifli Abdul Rahman, Mohamed Razif, and Am Yusoff. PHOTO: ESPLANaADE - THEATRES ON THE BAY



The songwriting programme was introduced in 2004 as part of the Yellow Ribbon Creative Festival for inmates to showcase their poetry and songwriting talent. The contest is now jointly organised by the Composers and Authors Society of Singapore (Compass) and the Yellow Ribbon Project.

During the concert, the ex-offenders will perform with musicians Aaron Matthew Lim and Peng Chi Sheng, who are co-founders of Singapore music school Intune Music and have been coaching prison inmates since 2014.

Lim, 42, says that the lessons taught - which include instruction in guitar, drums, keyboard, singing and music theory - provide inmates with skills which they can use to seek music-related careers after their release.

Related Story No Yellow Ribbon run this year but former participants continue to spread message of second chances

Related Story Ex-gang member and heroin addict now finds joy helping others as social worker

Some released former offenders got in touch with Lim and Peng last year to collaborate on performances, resulting in the concert.

Another of the show's performers, Tan, was previously jailed for drug offences, and is now a delivery driver.

Tan, who will play the piano during the show, says: "My favourite song is Changes because it acknowledges that nobody is perfect, but we are trying to change and become better."

While he was behind bars, he says music taught him many things, such as patience and focusing on the task at hand.

"I learnt that when we practise our instruments, we will get better with time. And in life, when we focus on doing the right things, we will lead a good life."

Five original songs the ex-offenders will perform:

1. I'm Gonna Achieve

Zulkifli Abdul Rahman: "This song is about the difficulties ex-inmates face after release, when we try our best to stick to the right path and not go back to our old ways.

"I would like to inspire our listeners to always keep trying and never give up. Achieving a brand new life is not easy, but with enough determination and support from the ones around us, we will definitely be able to achieve it."

2. Changes



Ex-offender Tan Wil Khiam will be featured at the Music For The Soul – Beyond Second Chances performance on Aug 19, 2020. PHOTO: ESPLANADE - THEATRES ON THE BAY



Tan Wil Khiam: "As former inmates, we want a new life, but change does not come easily. This song is about drawing inspiration from our loved ones, and using this to inspire ourselves to change for the better."

3. Flag Of Victory

Mohamed Razif: "Life is like a battlefield, and the former inmate is like a soldier trudging on in the war, fighting to stick to the right way and battling all negative thoughts and influences in life. At the end of the battle, the flag of victory awaits those with determination and strength."

4. Unhide

Am Yusoff: "When inmates are released, we may feel low self-esteem and self-doubt, especially when we face obstacles or negative reactions from others.

"This song is about releasing our inner positivity. We should not hide behind our barriers or stay in the darkness. Rather, we should come out into the open, and ultimately be the light for ourselves."

5) I Ain't Giving Up

Affandi Meskam: "This fast, uptempo song is full of fun and positivity. Its message is simple - don't give up, and always strive towards your goals."

WATCH IT:

Music For The Soul - Beyond Second Chances

When: 8pm, August 19, 2020

Where: The Esplanade's website or the Facebook page.