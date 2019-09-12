Ex-frontman of Spandau Ballet to perform in Singapore in February 2020

SINGAPORE - The voice behind Spandau Ballet hits such as True and Gold, Tony Hadley, is making his way here for a concert next year.

The former frontman of the English new wave group - which peaked in the 1980s and split in 1990 - will perform at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Feb 16, 2020 as a solo act.

Backed by a full band, he will belt out Spandau Ballet classics like Through The Barricades and Only When You Leave, as well as new songs off his 2018 album, Talking To The Moon.

Tickets for the show are priced at $128, $168 and $228 and go on sale on Sept 19 via Sistic channels such as www.sistic.com.sg, authorised agents and the Sistic mobile app.

There are also limited VIP packages available, each of which comes with a premium seat and a pre-show meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Hadley.