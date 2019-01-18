Ex-football player booted from reality singing show

NEW YORK • Three down, nine to go in the guessing game.

On Wednesday, former American football quarterback Terry Bradshaw became the latest participant to be unmasked in Fox's new reality show The Masked Singer.

That came after the judges and audience booted him out.

The show, which started with 12 contestants, features them singing their hearts out behind thoughtfully chosen masks.

"This is so stressful, I got to thank y'all for voting me out," the Fox sports analyst said after his identity was made known.

"This has been so much fun," he added, but he said the singing competition was far more difficult than playing football.

Bradshaw joins another football player, Antonio Brown, and comedian Tommy Chong whose identities have been outed.

Of the nine left in the show, based on the clues given by the contestants, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke have thrown up names, from Tom Jones and Emily Blunt to Nelly and David Copperfield.

Viewers have come up with names such as Donny Osmond and Tina Turner.