Ex-DJ Daniel Ong to tie the knot again

Former radio DJ-turned-businessman Daniel Ong is getting hitched again.

The 43-year-old proposed to his girlfriend Fay Tan - an artist and founder of her own art studio Art Chamber - while on holiday at the Club Med Finolhu Villas in the Maldives.

Ong posted about his successful proposal on Thursday on his Instagram account and said he had been planning the big moment since two months ago. He wrote: "No cameras, no flash mob, no big public proposal... just us."

Ms Tan also posted about the proposal on Instagram, with a picture of her wearing the engagement ring. She said: "My random man popped a not so random question! Of course my answer is yes, I love you so much."

This will be Ong's third marriage. He reportedly split with his first wife in 2002 and was previously married to host and actress Jaime Teo, 42.

The two founded the successful cupcake chain Twelve Cupcakes together and later sold the business.

They were divorced in 2016 after nine years of marriage and co-parent their nine-year-old daughter Renee. The trio had appeared together in an Instagram post earlier this year, celebrating Renee's birthday.

Teo left a comment on Ong's Instagram post of his proposal to congratulate him.

She said: "Congratulations! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness ahead." The comment has garnered about 500 likes and Ong replied, thanking her.

Ms Tan, who is in her 30s, also has a four-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

The soon-to-be-wed couple are affectionate on social media and often post photos of their dates, including outings with both their children.