Events cancelled or postponed in Singapore

One OK Rock "Eye Of The Storm" Asia Tour 2020

Japanese rock band One OK Rock have postponed their "Eye Of The Storm" Asia Tour 2020 concert, which was originally scheduled for May 9 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The rescheduled date has not been announced.

AIA Glow Festival 2020

In the light of the coronavirus outbreak, AIA Glow Festival 2020 - featuring artists such as Northern Irish indie rock band Two Door Cinema Club and American pop rock act MGMT and originally scheduled for May 30 and 31 in Sentosa - has been postponed to the later part of this year. The new date will be announced in due course.

Concerts For Children: Journey Around The World

Due to travel restrictions affecting Australia-born conductor Jessica Gethin, the Singapore Symphony Orchestra has cancelled all four performances of the series to be held at the Victoria Concert Hall this weekend.