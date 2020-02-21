Events cancelled or postponed

RUEL FREE TIME WORLD TOUR

Singer-songwriter Ruel has postponed his Free Time World Tour concert in Singapore in the light of the current coronavirus situation. Originally scheduled for March 8 at *Scape The Ground Theatre, it will now be held on Sept 10 at Capitol Theatre. Current tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

MOSAIC MUSIC SERIES

The Esplanade has cancelled two concerts in its Mosaic Music Series.

Danish pop singer Christopher, known for songs such as CPH Girls (2014) and Heartbeat (2016), was due to play what would have been his debut Singapore concert at Esplanade Concert Hall on March 29.

South Korea indie band ADOY cancelled what would have been their second Singapore gig at the Esplanade Annexe Studio on March 7.

According to the Esplanade's website, both artists send their regrets and hope to reschedule the shows in the near future.