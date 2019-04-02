Event organiser apologises after outburst from Donnie Yen's wife over racial discrimination

HONG KONG - The wife of Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen complained that the family were badly treated when they turned up for a fundraising event.

The organiser,HIV charity organisation amfAR, has now issued an apology after Yen's wife Cissy Wang posted that they had faced racial discrimination.

She said staff initially stopped them from getting into the venue.

She felt that the Hollywood and Korean pop stars were treated better.

"I think they simply look down on us Chinese," Hong Kong newspaper Ming Pao quoted Wang as saying.

The event drew big names such as Heidi Klum and Nicole Scherzinger.

Yen, his wife and daughter showed their displeasure by leaving the event early.

Wang said, as a parent, she had to lead by example and show her daughter that discrimination was not acceptable.