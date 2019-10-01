Eva Longoria's son is catwalk darling

PARIS • French cosmetics maker L'Oreal hosted its annual runway show last Saturday - featuring an all-star cast of movie stars, singers and supermodels who embodied self-empowerment on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week.

Actress Amber Heard and pop star Camilla Cabello strutted the circular catwalk in their first appearances at the show, alongside long-time brand ambassador Eva Longoria, actress Andie McDowell, model Doutzen Kroes and former Spice Girl Geri Horner. A barefoot and smiling Helen Mirren closed the show in a floral dress, running joyfully on stage.

However, it was Longoria's 15-month-old son Santiago Enrique Baston who stole the show last Saturday. The toddler took part in his first catwalk when Longoria carried him out on the runway during the finale.

Santiago looked around curiously on stage, but he was soon showered with attention from other celebrities such as McDowell, Cabello and singer Cheryl Cole.

However, it could not divert attention from his all-important nap, as Santiago fell asleep on his mother's shoulder when confetti was falling at the end of the show.

Longoria, best known for her roles in the television series Desperate Housewives (2004 to 2012) and the recent movie, Dora And The Lost City Of Gold, is married to businessman Jose Antonio Baston.

Santiago is their first child.

REUTERS