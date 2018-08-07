Eva Longoria back in the limelight

Eva Longoria found out she was pregnant when she was shooting the romantic comedy, Dog Days. At its premiere on Sunday in Los Angeles, the actress, seen here with co-stars Nina Dobrev and Vanessa Hudgens, said she shied away from show business after she gave birth to her son. "(Today was) the first time I've had hair and make-up in seven weeks and I was breastfeeding him this morning and I think he was like, 'Who are you? Where's my mum?'" said Longoria, 43, who is married to media mogul Jose Baston.