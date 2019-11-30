E.T. reunites with film's actor in advertisement

NEW YORK • E.T. has returned to earth after 37 years.

In a heartwarming advertisement that was screened in the United States during Thanksgiving on Thursday, the character, made famous in the 1982 movie E.T. The Extra-terrestrial, reunites with another character, Elliott, from that film.

Henry Thomas, who portrays Elliott in the film, reprises the role in the advertisement to plug the telco services of Comcast.

The commercial, played out as a short film, shows the alien returning to reconnect with Elliott, who says excitedly: "You came back."

"A lot has changed since you were here," he tells E.T., revealing he is married with two kids now.

The family brings E.T. up to date with advances, such as the Internet and a virtual-reality headset that sends the alien falling backwards in surprise when he uses it.

The advertisement also re-enacts an iconic scene from the movie, with E.T. and his new pals sharing a bicycle ride across the sky, with the moon in the background.

The 1982 film, directed by Steven Spielberg, has been ranked the 24th greatest movie of all time by the American Film Institute.