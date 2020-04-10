Estefan updates 1980s hit to Put On Your Mask

MIAMI • Latin pop queen Gloria Estefan (photo), one of the biggest stars of the Miami music scene in the 1980s and 1990s, has updated her hit, Get On Your Feet, to raise awareness of how to stem the coronavirus infection.

Now titled Put On Your Mask, the Cuban-American singer's message features a video showing Estefan facing up to the daily challenges of life during the pandemic. She urges listeners to wear a cloth mask in public to protect themselves from spreading or contracting the virus, which has killed more than 14,000 people in the United States.

The video, released on Estefan's Instagram account on Sunday, has been watched more than 93,000 times as of yesterday.

"I wanted to contribute something that would put a bit of humour into a very serious situation because that's what has helped me get through the toughest moments in my life," the 62-year-old star wrote on Instagram. "I hope I make you smile while imparting an important message."

Estefan's biggest hits include Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, Turn The Beat Around and Anything For You. The singer and her music producer husband, Emilio Estefan, are influential leaders in the Florida business community, owning a number of restaurants and hotels in Miami and other cities.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE