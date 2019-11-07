Eric Khoo named head of film awards jury in Brisbane

SINGAPORE - Singapore film-maker Eric Khoo has been named head of a jury at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA).

Khoo, 54, has been named president of the APSA International Jury, one of three juries at the Awards.

He is joined on the five-member International Jury by film-makers from Australia, Italy, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

They are Australian film and television producer Greer Simpkin, Cannes and Venice Film Festival selector Paolo Bertolin, Korean screenwriter, theatre actor and Russian literature specialist Oh Jung-mi and deputy chair of the European Film Academy, British film producer, journalist and activist Mike Downey.

Since 2007, APSA has been held in Brisbane, Australia, and is billed as the region's highest accolade. The event honours films from 70 countries that reflect the origins and the diversity of the Asia Pacific.

The Awards will be presented in Brisbane on Nov 21, with 37 films nominated from 22 countries and areas of Asia Pacific.

Khoo is known for directing films such as the drama Ramen Teh (2018), the animated biopic Tatsumi (2011, selected for the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes) and the drama My Magic (2008).

In 2010, he was president of the jury for the International Competition at the Locarno International Film Festival. He was jury President at the Asian Film Awards and Rotterdam International Film Festival in 2012 and in 2013, he was the head of the Jury at Puchon International Fantastic Film Festival.