Entering the groovy headspace of Khalil Fong

REVIEW / CONCERT

HUAYI 2019: KHALIL FONG TIO CONCERT TOUR

Esplanade Concert Hall/Last Saturday

Hong Kong singer-songwriter Khalil Fong is introverted and awkward at banter, and admits to being "quiet" at his latest show here.

Explaining why he wore a loud jacket with bold red, orange and blue patches, he said: "I am more of a quiet person. So I wore something not-so-quiet to balance it out."

More expressive through song, the 35-year-old sang familiar fav-ourites mixed with some new material at the nearly two-hour concert.

Opening with the catchy Wu Kong, he mostly let his music speak for itself.

A check three hours before the show revealed several rows of unsold tickets, but those who turned up got a delightful peek into Fong's world - a fusion of Asian and Western influences, with elements of soul, funk and jazz.

He is often lauded for his unconventional approach to Chinese music.

Clutching the microphone with his right hand, his left hand was often animated and expressive - miming playing a keyboard and spinning turntables - as he got into the groovy headspace of many of his earlier hits, such as Spring Breeze and Everyday from his 2005 debut album Soulboy, as well as Love Song and Park from his 2007 third album Wonderland.

In terms of newer material, there was last year's inspiring number Throw It Off, which the concert, TIO, is titled after.

He also performed The Tree Of Life, a soothing song released last year for the Emi The Dream Catcher series of graphic novels for children, effortlessly switching between the English and Mandarin lyrics.

But it was a pity he did not perform the hauntingly hypnotic track of his new single Fake Monk, which is on the charts this month.

Among the highlights were his duets with guest stars - Holland-born singer Diana Wang on the cheery Dear Ocean and Singapore singer-songwriter Charlie Lim on the gloomy Ain't No Sunshine.

The collaboration with Lim - who has been said to be the Singapore version of Fong - was particularly apt. Seeing the bespectacled musicians on the same stage, playing the same type of guitar, and hearing Fong's soulful pipes coupled with Lim's sonorous voice, was unforgettable.

For a self-proclaimed quiet guy, Fong's music speaks volumes.