English boy band One Direction are keeping in touch and might be holding a 10th anniversary reunion

English pop sensation One Direction may be reuniting for their 10th anniversary.

One of the members, Liam Payne, revealed during a chat in an Instagram Live session on Sunday (April 19), that band members have been keeping in touch recently, including Zayn Malik, who left the group in 2015.

"We've been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment," he said. The other three members of the band are Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

But Payne, 26, did not give any more details of the band's possible reunion.

During the Instagram Live session, he said: "Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day. So you're going to have the group telling me off on the group chat."

Payne's comments come after he dropped hints earlier this month that a special anniversary event was in the works, The Sun reported.

"There's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding e-mails around."But more than anything it's just been a real good time for us to connect together again," he said.

One Direction was formed in the 2010 season of singing competition The X Factor UK, where they finished third. Following the show, the group rose to global pop stardom, becoming the world's best-selling artist of 2013.

The band went on an indefinite hiatus in January 2016 and the members have since carved out their own solo music careers.

Related Story English singer Harry Styles mugged at knifepoint on Valentine's Day