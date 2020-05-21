English actor Jude Law set to become a dad for sixth time

Jude Law is set to become a father again - for the sixth time.

The 47-year-old English actor, who is now married to psychologist Phillipa Coan, 32, has five children from his previous relationships.

Dr Coan was spotted with a visible baby bump while out shopping with Law in London on Sunday (May 17).

A friend of the couple was quoted by Britain's Daily Mail as saying: "He and Phillipa are blissfully happy together and delighted to add to their family. Everyone is really excited for the new arrival."

This will be the first child for the couple, but the sixth for Law.

He was previously married to actress and fashion designer Sadie Frost from 1997 to 2003. They have three children together - Rafferty, 23, Iris, 19, and Rudy, 17.

Both Rafferty and Iris are models.

Law also has a 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, with model Samantha Burke, and a five-year-old daughter, Ada, with singer Catherine Harding.

The star of movies including The Talented Mr Ripley (1999) and Sherlock Holmes (2009) was also previously involved in a high-profile romance with actress Sienna Miller between 2004 and 2006. However, their engagement was called off after he was caught having an affair with his children's nanny.

In an interview with The Telegraph earlier this year, Law said he loved the idea of a big family.

"I love it, so absolutely why not?...The idea of having more children would be just wonderful," he said.

Law and Dr Coan were first spotted together in 2015, and married in London in May last year three months after Law announced their engagement.

Law has several major roles in movies and television in recent years - playing the younger version of Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of wizarding school Hogwarts, in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (2018), the villain Yon-Rogg in the Marvel movie Captain Marvel (2019) and reprising his role as Pope Pius XIII in the 2020 series The New Pope.