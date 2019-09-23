Emmys: Winners in key categories

Best Drama Series - Game Of Thrones

Best Comedy Series - Fleabag

Best Actor, Drama Series - Billy Porter (Pose)

Best Actress, Drama Series - Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series - Peter Dinklage (Game Of Thrones)

Best Supporting Actress, Drama Series - Julia Garner (Ozark)

Best Actor, Comedy Series - Bill Hader (Barry)

Best Actress, Comedy Series - Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy Series - Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy Series - Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Best Reality-Competition Programme - RuPaul's Drag Race

Best Limited Series - Chernobyl

Best Actor, Limited Series or Movie - Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie - Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie - Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie - Patricia Arquette (The Act)