Emmys: Winners in key categories

Best Drama Series - Game Of Thrones
Best Comedy Series - Fleabag
Best Actor, Drama Series - Billy Porter (Pose)
Best Actress, Drama Series - Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series - Peter Dinklage (Game Of Thrones)
Best Supporting Actress, Drama Series - Julia Garner (Ozark)
Best Actor, Comedy Series - Bill Hader (Barry)
Best Actress, Comedy Series - Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Best Supporting Actor, Comedy Series - Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Best Supporting Actress, Comedy Series - Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Best Reality-Competition Programme - RuPaul's Drag Race
Best Limited Series - Chernobyl
Best Actor, Limited Series or Movie - Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie - Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie - Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie - Patricia Arquette (The Act)