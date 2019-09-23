Emmys: Winners in key categories

D. B. Weiss (centre), David Benioff (third from left) and cast and crew of Game of Thrones accept the Outstanding Drama Series award onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept 22, 2019.
D. B. Weiss (centre), David Benioff (third from left) and cast and crew of Game of Thrones accept the Outstanding Drama Series award onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept 22, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
Best Drama Series - Game Of Thrones

Best Comedy Series - Fleabag

Best Actor, Drama Series - Billy Porter (Pose)

Best Actress, Drama Series - Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series - Peter Dinklage (Game Of Thrones)

Best Supporting Actress, Drama Series - Julia Garner (Ozark)

Best Actor, Comedy Series - Bill Hader (Barry)

Best Actress, Comedy Series - Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy Series - Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy Series - Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Best Reality-Competition Programme - RuPaul's Drag Race

Best Limited Series - Chernobyl

Best Actor, Limited Series or Movie - Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie - Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie - Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie - Patricia Arquette (The Act)

