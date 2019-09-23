Emmys: Julia Louis-Dreyfus comes short of making history for most acting wins

NEW YORK (AP) - Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Sunday (Sept 22) lost her shot at a ninth statuette as an actress, losing the best comedy crown to Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag.

Louis-Dreyfus was hoping to best Cloris Leachman's haul of eight acting wins.

The Seinfeld alumnus went into the night with a career tally of 11 and a chance to win two more for producing and acting in Veep.

But those awards eluded her.

Her tally includes three Emmys for producing Veep, one for her supporting turn on Seinfeld in 1996 and another for starring in The New Adventures Of Old Christine in 2006.

She then became the first actress to win the comedy acting prize six times in a row for the same role.