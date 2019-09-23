Emmys: Game Of Thrones reigns; Billy Porter, Jodie Comer get drama acting wins

LOS ANGELES (AP, AFP) - HBO fantasy epic Game Of Thrones on Sunday (Sept 22) won best drama series, tying its own record for the most awards won by a single drama in a season with 12.

Fleabag scooped best comedy series.

Elsewhere, Billy Porter made Emmy history as the first openly gay black man to win best actor in a drama, for groundbreaking FX series Pose.

He won over Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Kit Harington (Game Of Thrones), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us).

Pose explores New York's underground ballroom culture in the 1980s.

Jodie Comer took best drama actress for Killing Eve.

Her portrayal of an off-kilter assassin got the nod over co-star Sandra Oh, Emilia Clarke (Game Of Thrones), Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder), Laura Linney (Ozark), Mandy Moore (This Is Us) and Robin Wright (House Of Cards).

Best limited series was awarded to Chernobyl.

The HBO series, starring Jared Harris and Stellan Skarsgard, gives the harrowing back story of the 1986 nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union.

Chernobyl beat Escape At Dannemora, Fosse/Verdon, When They See Us, and Sharp Objects. Creator Craig Mazin said in his acceptance speech that the series showed "the value of the truth and the danger of the lie".

The trophy for best actress in a limited series or movie went to Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon. She played Broadway star Gwen Verdon in a tumultuous marriage and professional collaboration with choreographer and director Bob Fosse.

Williams said the FX series demonstrated that women need to be listened to and fairly compensated for their work.

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie went to Jharrel Jerome for his role on When They See Us. The 21-year-old got a rousing standing ovation as he accepted the award for the Netflix series about five young black men accused of raping a white woman in New York's Central Park in the 1980s.

Best supporting actress in a limited series went to Patricia Arquette for The Act. It is the second career Emmy for Arquette, who plays a mother who deliberately keeps her daughter sick on the Hulu series.

Ben Whishaw won best supporting actor in a limited series for A Very English Scandal.