Emmys apologises for getting the wrong Andre Previn

LOS ANGELES • Wrong photo, critics barked.

The Television Academy has now apologised for using a photo of a living composer instead of the image of the late Andre Previn during an Emmy Awards' memoriam segment.

The segment on Sunday used a photo of 75-year-old conductor Leonard Slatkin.

The academy said on Monday that it was an error.

Previn died at 89 in February. He was a composer, pianist and conductor whose work ventured into Hollywood, jazz and classical music.

Previn won four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964's My Fair Lady.

Slatkin posted a picture on Twitter of Previn, saying he "deserved better". The academy said all mentions on its website will feature accurate imagery of Previn.

It also faces more turbulence, after the Emmy Awards ratings plummeted to an all-time low, with grand farewells for Game Of Thrones and Veep plus a night of surprise winners failing to entice viewers.

The show was watched by 6.9 million American viewers, broadcaster Fox said, down from the already record-low 10.2 million last year.

Viewers watching the Emmys, television's answer to the Oscars, have halved since 2014.

The show, which was moved from Monday last year to Sunday, also suffered from competing with a prime-time National Football League clash.

However, there was widespread praise for the Television Academy's chosen winners, with Fleabag and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge springing the biggest of several warmly received surprises.

ASSOCIATED PRESS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE