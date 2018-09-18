Emmys 2018: Best and worst looks from the red carpet

Best

Michelle Dockery in Carolina Herrera



The Godless actress looked absolutely ethereal in this Cinderella-blue number adorned with flowers. It’s beautiful but different enough from the average gown to make it stunning in a special way. PHOTOS: AFP



Angela Sarafyan in Christian Siriano



Many women were dressed in Christian Siriano gowns on the Emmys red carpet but none dazzled more than Westworld’s Angela Sarafyan in a black, crystal-embellished gown. Simple, elegant and dramatic. Need we say more? PHOTOS: AFP



Tatiana Maslany in Christian Siriano



Another star in Siriano went a different route with similarly eye-catching results. This custom-made jumpsuit seen on Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany was bold, fun and full of personality. Perfect for the actress who made her mark portraying clones. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE



Sarah Paulson in Oscar de la Renta



American Horror Story’s Sarah Paulson is that rare breed of woman who can pull off severe, darkly romantic, mildly witch-like looks. Mere mortals, this feathered number is reserved for pros only, do not try it at home. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE



Worst

Claire Foy in Calvin Klein



Claire Foy is clearly a queen who managed to snag the Best Actress Emmy for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, but her dress failed to reign on the red carpet. There are just so many questions to ask - Why does the dress look like it’s unravelling from behind? Why will you chose this dress if you could get a custom-made gown from Calvin Klein? Why pick shoes that don’t match? Why, queen, why? PHOTOS: AFP



Alison Brie in Miu Miu



No matter how gorgeous Glow’s Alison Brie is, when the pitch for her dress seems to be “Let’s show off your sexy rib cage to the world in tricky colour!”, it doesn’t work. Alison, you can do better than this. PHOTO: AFP



Emilia Clarke in Dior



She might be the mother of dragons, but even the Game Of Thrones actress cannot control this mess of a dress. The bottom half says gown but the top half says overly embellished swimsuit. Burn this with dragon’s fire, please. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE



Tracee Ellis Ross in Valentino