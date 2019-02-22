Emma Thompson quits movie over studio's hiring of alleged sexual harasser John Lasseter

NEW YORK - Seven years ago, actress Emma Thompson and producer John Lasseter worked together on Oscar-winning Pixar film Brave.

Now, she is exiting an animated movie because its studio hired him.

Thompson, 59, had already done some recording in the run-up to voice a character in Luck, a Skydance Animation film that is scheduled for release in 2021.

But she has left the project over "concerns about working with Lasseter", according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The former creative chief of Pixar and Disney Animation began leading Skydance last month, immediately after retiring from Disney/Pixar in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal in which employees accused him of inappropriate contact.

Last month, Skydance Media chief executive David Ellison referred to Lasseter's past actions as "mistakes".

Yet, that quickly led to a long town-hall meeting between concerned Skydance staff and Lasseter, 62, who fielded tough questions, reported the Washington Post.

He pledged to create a safe environment for everyone.

Two-time Oscar winner Thompson has hit out at sexual misbehaviour before, calling out disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein as a "predator".

Her latest action has been praised by a writer in British newspaper The Independent who said: "Without women like her taking a stand, it's likely that we'll have the sullied careers of many more men foisted upon us in the near future, as they are given the opportunity to re-emerge despite the allegations against them."