Eminem is international act with most No. 1 albums in Britain

LONDON • The surprise Kamikaze "attack" claimed two victims, with Eminem (above) overtaking Abba and Led Zeppelin to clinch the record for the most consecutive chart-topping albums in Britain.

It is the American rapper's ninth straight album release to hit No. 1, said the British Official Charts Company.

"Does this mean I get to call myself Sir Eminem?" the 45-year-old said in celebration.

British rockers Led Zeppelin achieved the landmark in 1979, Swedish quartet Abba equalled the feat in 1982 and Eminem joined them in December last year.

His last album was panned by critics and snubbed by some fans, although it topped the British charts nonetheless.

Eminem caught the entertainment world off guard with the release of Kamikaze, his 10th solo album, produced less than nine months after his last effort.

In it, he lashes out at his favourite targets: critics, rappers who have shunned him and United States President Donald Trump.

Eminem is the international act with the most No. 1 albums in Britain this century.

British singer Robbie Williams is the only artist to have more, with 10.

Kamikaze dethroned the movie-cast recording of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again from the top rung.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE