Elvis' only grandson dies, aged 27

LOS ANGELES • Rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley's only grandson died on Sunday, his mother Lisa Marie Presley's manager confirmed to Agence France-Presse, with local media reporting the death as an apparent suicide.

Benjamin Keough, 27, was found in Calabasas near Los Angeles from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police sources told TMZ.

Manager Roger Widynowski gave no details about the death, saying that singer Lisa Marie - Elvis's only child from his marriage to actress Priscilla Presley - was "heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated".

"She adored that boy. He was the love of her life," Mr Widynowski said, adding that Lisa Marie Presley, who has three other children, was "trying to stay strong" for her daughters.

Keough seldom appeared in public, but the few photos of him showed his strong resemblance to his grandfather.

Lisa Marie Presley, 52, had described Keough's resemblance to Elvis as "just uncanny."

Keough is her son with her ex-husband, musician Danny Keough. She and Danny Keough have another child, actress Riley Keough, 31.

Lisa Marie Presley also has twin 11-year-old daughters with her ex-husband, guitarist Michael Lockwood.

TMZ reported that Benjamin Keough was a musician who had acted and had attended the 40th anniversary of Elvis' death at the star's former home Graceland in Memphis in 2017.

Elvis died in 1977 aged 42.

HELPLINES

Samaritans of Singapore - 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) Mental Health Helpline - 6389-2222 (24 hours) Singapore Association for Mental Health - 1800-283-7019 Tinkle Friend (for primary school-aged children) - 1800-274-4788 Care Corner Counselling Hotline (Mandarin) - 1800-353-5800

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE