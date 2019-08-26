Elva Hsiao's new beau is 16 years younger

TAIPEI • Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao has not been seen in public for more than 18 months.

However, during this period, she has been romantically linked to a man 16 years her junior.

She was first spotted with him together in late 2017, but she clarified then that she was merely playing host to him.

He was later identified as model Justin Huang, now 24, who had moved from Canada to Taiwan to pursue an acting career.

In June this year, Taiwan's China Times Weekly reported that Huang had spent the night at her home.

Hsiao went public with their relationship on her 40th birthday last Saturday, posting four photos of them together on Weibo with the caption "Love requires us to be together". She tagged him in the post.

Hsiao's manager told the media that Huang kept the singer company and gave her psychological support when she was unwell during her absence from public life.

This is not the first time Hsiao is romantically linked with a younger man.

She was previously linked to Taiwanese actor Kai Ko, 28, Singapore businessman Elroy Cheo, 34, and Taiwanese professional golfer Michael Chen, 27.