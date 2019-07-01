Elton John's first and last performance at Montreux festival

MONTREUX (Switzerland) • Elton John made his first and last appearance at the Montreux Jazz Festival last Saturday, delivering a slick and energetic performance that ended with a message of tolerance and love.

The 72-year-old British singer's 21/2-hour show, part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour which begun last year, opened with Bennie And The Jets, followed by early 1970s hits including Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man and Your Song.

"I've wanted to play this festival for years and years. I've watched it on DVD and television. I never thought I would be playing it, but it is an honour to be here," he told a sell-out outdoor crowd of 15,000 who braved the heatwave to attend.

The five-time Grammy winner, seated at the piano centre stage, wore large-frame glasses with his name spelt out in rhinestones and a black jacket with sparkling trim.

Sorry, Someone Saved My Life Tonight, Candle In The Wind, Daniel and Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting were the other tunes.

Festivalgoer Sebastien Cordey, 37, said: "I'm not a big Elton John fan. But he had great energy and his voice is still incredibly strong."

Sting last Friday opened the 53rd edition of the festival, which runs till July 13. The line-up includes Janet Jackson and Chick Corea.

REUTERS