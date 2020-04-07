Ella Chen's online posts offer peek into luxe home

TAIPEI • Ella Chen from Taiwan girl group S.H.E. has come a long way since her days as a rookie singer.

When she started out, Chen, together with fellow S.H.E members Selina Jen and Hebe Tian, lived in a small apartment paying rent of about $480 a month.

These days, though, Chen, now a mother of one, lives in a luxury apartment in Taipei.

Her not-so-humble abode has come under the spotlight after her social-media posts about her life at home gave fans a peek into her home.

While the 38-year-old is not under quarantine, she has been staying at home to practise safe distancing and using Instagram to fill fans in on her time indoors.

Her home-bound posts include exercise routines and food logs, but fans are more interested in her luxury unit. Chen and her husband, Malaysian businessman Alvin Lai, 43, had moved to the Neihu district in 2012, where apartments start at $5 million. The couple have a son, who turns three on Sunday.

But a luxury unit may not be enough to beat the boredom of being cooped up.

In another post, Chen talked about watching Korean drama Itaewon Class (2020), saying: "I will be empty again once I finish watching."

Luckily, it seems the Taiwanese singer has found other ways to fill her time, with later posts showing her busy in the kitchen.

"It's been a while since I last cooked. Home-cooked food can also be a source of happiness," she wrote in a post featuring her home-cooked dishes.

Aside from Instagram, fans can also catch Chen in Chinese survival reality show Idol Producer, where she is a vocal instructor.