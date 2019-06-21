Elaine Ng loosens reins on daughter

HONG KONG • Elaine Ng had a Mother's Day gift, but it was from her to her daughter Etta.

Ng is willing to let the 19-year-old, her love child with gongfu icon Jackie Chan, have more control over how she runs her own life.

Etta's lifestyle choices and quarrels with her mother have regularly made the headlines in Hong Kong.

Married to Internet personality Andi Autumn, 31, Etta recently could not pay the bill for their Mong Kok hostel stay and had to approach Ng for help.

But their reunions are brief and mother and daughter still cannot see eye to eye on many issues.

Still, Ng, 45, told Ming Pao earlier this week that their stormy dealings have not been a total loss.

"I've learnt something after each experience. People need to grow and improve," she said of her inclination now to loosen the reins.

Realising that a mother can realistically provide only advice, she added: "She has (at least) seen my text messages, so I'm thankful."

She is no longer upset if Etta is slow in replying, realising that her daughter must be busy making a life for herself and Autumn.

Previously, there was talk of the couple starting a business.

"At first, I was disappointed, but I realised I need to see it from her perspective. For example, she may be too busy to reply," said Ng, adding that she was more anxious previously.

That fear of something bad happening to Etta once led Ng to report to the authorities that her daughter was uncontactable. Etta lashed out at Ng after officers were sent to her apartment to investigate, drawing unwanted talk from the neighbours.

Ng is also trying to do more with her life, mulling over new business ventures and finding calm in painting, with hopes of exhibiting her works one day.