Ekin Cheng's solo concert on Dec 28

Hong Kong singer-actor Ekin Cheng will hold a solo concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Dec 28.

He had previously performed in 2009 at the now-defunct Mandopop club Lunar, which used to be in Clarke Quay.

The 52-year-old made his official debut in 1986 through the TVB International Chinese New Talent Singing Championship.

He released his Cantonese debut album Don't Cry in the early 1990s and rose to fame with his third record On Stage.

Cheng has also starred in many films, such as the Young And Dangerous movies of the 1990s, about a group of young triad members.

In addition, he starred in the 1998 fantasy film The Storm Riders, which was the highest-grossing Hong Kong movie at that time.

Tickets for the upcoming concert, from $108 to $228, go on sale at 10am on Oct 25 at Sports Hub Tix (www.sportshubtix.sg). Live Nation members and AC Orange members can access a pre-sale from 10am to 11.59pm on Oct 24 at www. livenation.sg or www.juooo.com.