Eilish granted restraining order against trespasser

LOS ANGELES • It is a load off Billie Eilish's mind.

The pop sensation was granted a three-year restraining order against a man who repeatedly appeared at her Los Angeles home, USA Today reported.

In a hearing, Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman agreed to extend the temporary restraining order against the 24-year-old trespasser, Prenell Rousseau, which effectively prohibits him from coming within 100 yards (91m) of Eilish or her parents.

The order also restricts Rousseau from assaulting or harassing the family, or from coming near Eilish's workplaces.

In court documents, Eilish described Rousseau's behaviour as "erratic", appearing at her home seven times on May 4 and 5.

In his first appearance, he rang the doorbell and asked Eilish's father through a surveillance camera if she lived there, and persisted in coming back even after being told that he had the wrong address.

"While we waited for security, Mr Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue," the singer, 18, said in the court documents. "My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused."

The documents also said Eilish and her family were frightened by Rousseau, who repeatedly touched their doorbell and doorknob without gloves and was not wearing a face mask.

Given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, this behaviour of Rousseau's made them worried about their health and safety.