Eilish, 18, youngest artist to do Bond theme song

NEW YORK • James Bond is the "coolest film franchise ever to exist", says pop iconoclast Billie Eilish.

Now, she has a chance to be part of its history, after she was tapped to perform the theme song for the upcoming 007 film No Time To Die.

The 18-year-old Grammy nominee is the youngest artist to write and record a Bond title song.

The film - starring Daniel Craig as the British super spy and Oscar winner Rami Malek as the villain - is set for an April release in Britain and the United States.

"To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour," Eilish said in a statement.

"I'm still in shock."

She joins other artists like Sam Smith, Adele, Carly Simon and Paul McCartney (and his band Wings), who have been entrusted with the theme-song assignment.

Eilish, a goth-leaning performer, got the job done with her 22-year-old brother Finneas O'Connell, her primary creative partner, reported Agence France-Presse.

Eilish is also gunning for honours elsewhere, with six chances at Grammy gold at this year's awards gala on Sunday.

The Californian is the youngest person to be nominated in all the top four categories, including the prestigious Album of the Year prize, where she will have to take on Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Vampire Weekend and Lizzo.