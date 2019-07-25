Eddie Murphy's ex-wife apologises after kissing noted director Antoine Fuqua, who is married

They locked lips and now the duo have to unlock the damage done.

On Saturday (July 20), Antoine Fuqua, 53, who directed Oscar-winning Training Day (2001), was snapped kissing Nicole Murphy, former wife of actor-comedian Eddie Murphy, by a poolside in Italy.

The problem was that Fuqua has been married to actress Lela Rochon since 1999. They have two children.

Nicole Murphy, 51, a model who is now single, has tried to repair the harm.

After initially claiming that they just exchanged greetings, she later told celebrity portal TMZ: "It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in any way inappropriately with a married man."

She added that "Antoine and I are friends. We ran into each other while we both were in Europe. Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologise to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired".

"I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written."

She was married to Eddie Murphy from 1993 to 2006 and they have five children together.

According to the Complex portal, sources said Nicole Murphy was under the impression that Fuqua had broken up with his wife.

Nicole Murphy is now reportedly distressed and hopes fans will forgive her.

Fuqua, who has not commented on the hoo-ha, must also be regretting what he did.

After all, Fuqua, who is also behind the successful Equalizer movie franchise, had gone to Italy to celebrate a triumphant moment in his career at the Ischia Global Festival, where he picked up the director of the year award.

Now, attention has switched to a scandal instead.