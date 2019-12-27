Ed Sheeran wants to be a tourist

LONDON • Fans may get to see Ed Sheeran in Singapore again but only as a tourist.

Posting online on Tuesday, the British superstar said he is taking time out to "go out and see some more of the world".

His recent Divide global tour has whetted his appetite to find out more of the places he visited, including a stopover in Singapore in April.

"I've been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read.

"I'll be off social media until it's time to come back.

"To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya - and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about."

To prove that he is serious about his intentions, he changed the profile picture on his Instagram page to a black-and-white image of BRB - for "be right back".

But Sheeran, who was recently named Britain's artist of the decade by a company which compiles the country's music charts, is not expected to stay silent for a long time.

Back in 2015, he said he was taking a time-out from social media to break away from "seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes".

But he was back with the smash album Divide a year later.