Ed Sheeran to take at least 18-month break from concert performances

Ed Sheeran fans, who did not attend his most recent Singapore concert in April, are likely to wait at least 18 months for him to hit the stage again.

The British superstar, 28, who ended his Divide world tour on Monday (Aug 26) in his home town of Ipswich in England, told the crowd that he will be taking a break.

Noting that he has been on the road for more than two years, he said: "This is the last day of the whole thing. There is something very bittersweet about it.

"I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months."

The Perfect singer added: "I was told before I came on that now at the end of this tour, I've played to nine million people around the world. It's been an emotional day for a lot of people backstage. It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you're breaking up with a girlfriend whom you've been with for years."

Later, he posted on Instagram to put everything on record: "9 million people, 893 days, 46 countries, 175 cities, 260 shows, 268 touring crew, 193,265 miles travelled, 2 broken arms, 3 marriages, 4 babies. What a wild ride this Divide tour has been.

"The whole process of writing the album starting in 2015, then recording it in 2016, promoting it, setting out on the road to play it for all of you guys. It's so weird to put it to bed and move on."

Related Story Ed Sheeran a streaming giant but new album Collaborations just a modest hit

But he may not be getting that much rest ahead.

Fox News reported that he faces a lawsuit for allegedly lifting the chorus of his big hit Shape Of You from a song by musician Sam Chokri.

The case could be heard in court in 2020.

Amid speculation that the legal tussle could see Sheeran calling it a day, he posted: "I'm not bloody retiring either, press are being overly dramatic.

"I'm having 18 months off to make another album and hang out with my cats."

And he might just do the odd musical job - record a theme song for upcoming James Bond movie, a possibility which has been raised by British media outlets.