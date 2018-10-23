Ed Sheeran has April gig at National Stadium

British pop super star Ed Sheeran will be back next year to perform at the National Stadium on April 26.

Seated tickets priced at $68, $98, $158 and $248, and standing tickets priced at $158 go on sale at 10am on Thursday via Sportshub Tix at www.sportshubtix.sg.

Fans may also call 3158-7888 or purchase tickets at SingPost outlets.

Tickets will also be available at the SportsHub Tix Box Office at Kallang Wave Mall for the first day of general sale on Thursday and subsequently at the Indoor Stadium Box Office from Friday.

The show at the National Stadium will be his biggest one here yet. He had previously played sold-out gigs here at the 5,000-capacity Star Theatre in 2015 and two nights at the 10,000-capacity Singapore Indoor Stadium last year.

The National Stadium can hold around 50,000 spectators for concerts.

Sheeran, 27, will also play in South Korea at the Songdo Moonlight Festival Park on April 21 and Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on April 28, as part of the Asian leg of his tour. More cities and dates are expected to be announced.

Earlier this year, he took home Best Pop Vocal Album for his 2017 album Divide, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance for the track Shape Of You at the Grammy Awards.