Echoes of hope in fresh releases

From a new album by American singer-songwriter Norah Jones and British singer Liam Gallagher to a collaboration between pop stars Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, here are 10 new works in pop, hip-hop, jazz and indie music.

1 INDIE ROCK

SIDEWAYS TO NEW ITALY

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: bit.ly/3fvDElj

Australian band Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever touch on their roots and families in their second album, Sideways To New Italy.

New Italy refers to a village near New South Wales where drummer Marcel Tussie is from.

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Fran Keaney says of their new songs: "I wanted to write songs that I could use as some sort of bedrock of hopefulness to stand on, something to be proud of. A lot of the songs on the new record are reaching forward and trying to imagine an idyll of home and love."

2 DANCE POP

RAIN ON ME



PHOTO: UNIVERSAL MUSIC



Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: bit.ly/2Y7DEC9

The hit Rain On Me is the second single from Lady Gaga's sixth studio album Chromatica (2020) and her first collaboration with fellow American pop star Ariana Grande.

Gaga told Apple Music that she encouraged Grande to stretch her singing boundaries during the studio recording session. "And it was the joy of two artists going 'I see you'," she said. "Humans do this. We all do things to make ourselves feel safe, and I always challenge artists when I work with them."

3 POST-PUNK

MUZZ



PHOTO: MATADOR





PHOTO: MATADOR



Muzz

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: bit.ly/37zYddl

Muzz is the self-titled debut album by the New York supergroup made up of three members of indie rock bands Josh Kaufman, Paul Banks and Matt Barrick.

Guitarist Kaufman is from folk group Bonny Light Horseman; Banks is best known as the frontman of Interpol; and Barrick is the drummer for Jonathan Fire*Eater and The Walkmen.

Banks says in a press statement: "It's genuinely collaborative, a three-headed monster. We generate music together and songs come from all directions. No one person is calling the shots, it's equal-everything."

4 PSYCHEDELIC ROCK

RACE FOR THE PRIZE - LATE SHOW #PLAYATHOME



PHOTO: THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT/ FACEBOOK



The Flaming Lips

Watch it on: bit.ly/3e7vsam

Over the years, Wayne Coyne, frontman of American alternative rock veterans The Flaming Lips, has made it his trademark to perform inside a giant bubble at their concerts.

In the age of social distancing, the band took the idea to the next level by having all its members play in bubbles.

In a recent performance of Race For The Prize, a song from their 1999 classic album The Soft Bulletin, all the band and audience members were encased in separate bubbles.

The video was aired on an episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

5 GARAGE ROCK

THE PRETTIEST CURSE



PHOTO: MOM + POP MUSIC





PHOTO: MOM + POP MUSIC



Hinds

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: bit.ly/3cXVz2c

Spanish garage rock quartet Hinds have released The Prettiest Curse, their third album and follow-up to 2018's I Don't Run.

The new songs see the band expanding their lo-fi aesthetics with pop melodies and additional instruments such as keyboards.

6 ALTERNATIVE

TO LOVE IS TO LIVE



PHOTOS: CAROLINE



Jehnny Beth

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: bit.ly/2YymMn6

To Love Is To Live is the debut solo album from Jehnny Beth, the French singer-songwriter of London-based post-punk band Savages.

Also an actress and one half of French lo-fi duo John & Jehn, Beth says in social media posts that she wants the songs to have a long-term impact on listeners.

"It's an important moment for me, I am so proud, I've worked really hard in the face of many adversities, but this is far more than an album release to me, it's my own investment into myself, the proof that I was right to believe I could do it."

7 JAZZ/SOUL

PICK ME UP OFF THE FLOOR



PHOTOS: BLUE NOTE, UNIVERSAL STUDIOS



Norah Jones

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: bit.ly/2NbvWkd

American singer-songwriter Norah Jones (left) melds jazz, blues, soul and Americana in her seventh album, Pick Me Up Off The Floor.

These are songs she has collected in the past two years, she explains in a press statement.

"The songs stayed stuck in my head and I realised that they had this surreal thread running through them," she says.

"It feels like a fever dream taking place somewhere between God, the devil, the heart, the country, the planet and me."

8 BRITPOP

MTV UNPLUGGED (LIVE AT HULL CITY HALL)



PHOTO: WARNER RECORDS



Liam Gallagher

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: bit.ly/3d7aCXi

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher's new live album is taken from his MTV Unplugged concert at Yorkshire's Hull City Hall last year. Comprising his own solo songs as well as several Oasis classics, the release also features his former band's guitarist, Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs.

In 1996, Gallagher infamously pulled out of Oasis' MTV Unplugged gig, leaving his now-estranged brother Noel to take over the vocal duties.

9 HIP-HOP

THE BIGGER PICTURE



PHOTO: MOTOWN/QUALITY CONTROL



Lil Baby

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: bit.ly/2CbNgTO

American rapper Lil Baby's newest single, The Bigger Picture, is the latest anthem for the Black Lives Matter protests taking place in the United States and around the world.

Accompanied by a music video featuring footage from the protests, the song calls for an end to stereotypes and police brutality.

Proceeds from the single will go to organisations such as the National Association of Black Journalists, The Bail Project and Black Lives Matter.

10 INDIE ROCK/ EXPERIMENTAL POP

FUTURE TEENAGE CAVE ARTISTS



PHOTO: JOYFUL NOISE



Deerhoof

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Watch it on: bit.ly/3d6cJL8

Future Teenage Cave Artists is the 15th album from San Francisco indie/experimental pop band Deerhoof.

According to a statement by the band's record label Joyful Noise, the patchwork of sounds and songs reflects the new normal that many people around the world are adjusting to.

"This is a record about resilience and the persistence of hope in a future beyond any reasonable justification for it."