Eason Chan stunned by own achievements

HONG KONG • For the record, Hong Kong pop singer Eason Chan has released 89 records since his career started in 1995. He has sold more than 20 million albums, held more than 300 solo concerts in 80-plus cities, and received 170 awards for Best Male Singer.

No wonder Chan, 44, was stunned by what he had achieved when the statistics were rolled out at a press conference in Hong Kong.

He said: "I was so shocked... I never realised that I had done so much in my career.

"However, when I return home, I am just the same person my childhood friends knew. I am not a star."

He looks set to register more milestones. This year, Chan will release a new album, called L.O.V.E., that was originally slated for release back in 2013. The project was sidelined when he suffered from depression, reported China Daily.

Between 2010 and 2012, he had toured the world, including London, where he performed at the massive O2 Arena.

"After the tour, I didn't know what to do. I spent a week in London and I was supposed to record the album. However, I found myself doing nothing... but watching videos of my previous concerts," recalled Chan.

He said: "I was not in the right mood for another new album then.

"I started going to the gym and taking jobs, such as coaching or judging on some TV singing competition shows. Gradually, I recovered."

He is no longer shackled by the demands of the business. "But now, I am over 40 years old and I consider my career differently... Music brings me lots of fun. I enjoy it."