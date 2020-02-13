Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter signs up with WWE

MIAMI • Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone did not have to wrestle over career choices in her head.

The avid fan of wrestling from young has signed up - just like her famous dad once did - with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in taking the first step towards becoming another knockout in the ring.

"It means the world to me," the 18-year-old told WWE. "To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but also to carry on that legacy."

She has big steps to follow, with her grandfather Rocky Johnson and great-grandfather Peter Maivia also logging professional wrestling careers and title wins.

Simone's father, who is also popularly known as "The Rock", is counting on her to do the family proud.

In an online post, he wrote: "Dreams ain't just for dreamers.

"Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson, on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first 4th-generation WWE athlete.

"Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own. So proud. Live your dream. Let's work."

Simone is his daughter with former wife Dany Garcia. He also has two daughters with Lauren Hashian, whom he married last August.

Simone has already started training at the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida, where trainers said she is not pulling her punches.

If she becomes a WWE star, she might then aim to cross over to acting, which The Rock has successfully done, starring in hit movies such as Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017) and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019).