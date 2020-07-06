Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is highest-paid Instagram celebrity, with 184 million followers

LOS ANGELES - Move over Kylie Jenner, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has clinched the title of Instagram's highest-paid celebrity.

According to social media marketing firm Hopper HQ, the actor can charge advertisers approximately US$1 million (SGD$ 1.41000) for each sponsored post. He has a massive following of 189 million, which beats Kylie Jenner's 184 million followers.

According to Fox News, Hopper HQ began to compile yearly lists of the highest-earning stars in 2017, after asking celebrities and influencers how much they were being paid. They then checked with advertisers how much could be charged for certain celebrities to endorse products via social media posts.

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, aged 22, now earns an estimated USD$986,000per sponsored post.

This year's list of highest-paid celebrities includes soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, Jenner's half-sister Kim Kardashian, and pop singer Ariana Grande.

The news of Johnson's wealth is no surprise, as the 48-year-old was named one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors in 2019 by business magazine Forbes.