Dwayne Johnson rips off front gate to get to work

LOS ANGELES • Nothing will stop The Rock from going to work. Not even a front gate that refuses to open.

Last Friday, Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted on social media a photo of his damaged gate with the accompanying caption: "Not my finest hour, but a man's gotta go to work."

The WWE wrestler-turned-actor said that his front gate had failed to open due to a power outage caused by severe storms.

"I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time, it wouldn't," said the 48-year-old action star.

"Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn't have 45 min to wait."

He was rushing to the set of upcoming action thriller Red Notice, which has resumed filming after he recovered from the coronavirus.

"By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day," he said.

"So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself.

"Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass."

The Jumanji (2017, 2019) actor added that his security team met the gate technician and welders about an hour later and they were apparently "in disbelief and equally scared" at the outcome due to his strength.

He concluded by saying: "And I think I'm ready to be #blackadam". He was referring to the DC Comics character he would be playing soon in the new movie Black Adam.

Johnson joked that he might hop over the gates and call Uber if he encountered the same thing in future, but changed his mind later, saying: "There's no fun in that."