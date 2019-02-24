Dwayne Johnson given cold shoulder by girls in his high-school days

LOS ANGELES - Dwayne Johnson had a rocky time in high school when it came to dating.

Given his physical size and preference for sporting a moustache then, the girls thought that he was an undercover policeman.

Johnson, whom People magazine decreed as 2016's Sexiest Man Alive, went online to share his memories after a video was posted by entertainment portal Page Six about his high school days.

"Nice trip down memory lane," Johnson, 46, wrote.

"And yes, very true story when I moved from Hawaii to Nashville, I was already (1.93m, 102kg) at 15 years old - and the students in my new high school thought I was an undercover cop."

"All the lovely ladies stayed far away from me," he added.

But Johnson, who has two daughters with girlfriend Lauren Hashian, is not one to stay away from loved ones. He has another daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, 17, with a former flame.

On Valentine's Day, he flew from Los Angeles to Miami "so I could spend an awesome afternoon and lovely dinner with my #1 Valentine @simonegjohnson", he wrote, alongside a photo of himself on a private jet.

"Little sleep but so well worth our invaluable and fun father/daughter time."

He contrasted that with a more depressing, humiliating experience in his younger days.

"Laughin' at the time back in high school when I got into a Valentine's Day argument with my girlfriend and she so clearly told me where I could shove my roses."