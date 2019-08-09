Drummer Yoshiki rallying for Kyoto arson victims

TOKYO • Japanese musician Yoshiki is drumming up support for the victims of a recent arson attack on an animation studio in Kyoto.

The drummer of iconic rock band X Japan has contributed 10 million yen (S$130,300) to a fund set up in the aftermath of the incident that killed 35 people, reported the SoraNews24 portal.

"I've held concerts around the globe, and in every country I perform in, many animation fans come to my shows and support my music.

"I also want to do what I can to support the art form of Japanese animation, which is a treasure in our world and a form of cultural development," Yoshiki said in a statement.

"My heart aches as I think of the pain of those who lost family members. I hope my actions can be of some small comfort to the people who have been affected by this tragedy."

Yoshiki, considered royalty in Japan's music circles, also caught the attention of fans when he recently met Britain's Prince Charles at a music-related charity function in Buckingham Palace in London.

The musician was a guest.