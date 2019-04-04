Driver of stolen car crashes into gate of Taylor Swift's house

NEW YORK - Taylor Swift just had another hit - but not on the music chart.

The hit came when a driver, who was trying to flee from the police, crashed into the gate of the singer's beachfront home in Rhode Island in the United States.

She was reportedly not at home then.

Local media reported that the police chase started on Tuesday (April 2) when the driver ignored orders to stop.

The car had no licence plates.

The 19-year-old driver was arrested after he crashed the stolen vehicle, reported the BuzzFeed portal.

The Shake It Off singer, reacting to the news posted by her fans, wrote online: "Nothing good starts in a getaway car."

Related Story Taylor Swift's accused stalker arrested for breaking into her apartment

The police investigators intend to ask her to turn over any surveillance video from her property.