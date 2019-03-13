Dream comes true for Britney Spears, with musical heading to Broadway

NEW YORK (AFP) - Britney Spears is heading to Broadway, in the form of a fairytale jukebox musical with a feminist bent set to the pop star's hits.

Once Upon A One More Time begins previews and then a limited run in Chicago from Oct 29 before setting its sights on New York.

"I'm so excited to have a musical with my songs," Spears, 37, said in a statement.

"This is a dream come true for me."

It will fill the slot in Chicago that had been slated to host Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough about Michael Jackson, a musical whose tryout was cancelled over "scheduling difficulties" linked to a labour dispute with actors, according to its producers.

The cancellation came just prior to an HBO documentary that detailed sex-abuse allegations against Jackson.

The Britney show will see a "rogue fairy godmother" enlighten its protagonists on progressive views on the notion of happily ever after.

The title of the show references ...Baby One More Time, the 1998 breakout single for Spears, who went on to become one of the best-selling pop artists in history.