Drake says sorry to Jenner for 'side-piece' comment

TORONTO • Canadian rapper Drake has apologised to beauty mogul Kylie Jenner after referring to her as his "side-piece" in an unreleased song.

The track, a collaboration with American rapper Future, was accidentally leaked on Wednesday night, Fox News reported.

According to American tabloid Page Six, the rap lyrics that made references to Jenner included: "Yeah, I'm a hater to society... Kylie Jenner is a side-piece."

Side-piece is a slang word for mistress.

The song also referenced Jenner's sister, Kendall, and supermodel Gigi Hadid.

In an Instagram story published on Thursday, Drake, 33, referred to the three women as his friends.

He wrote that the song was leaked three years ago and "got scrapped shortly after".

"Last thing I'd want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day."