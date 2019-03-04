Drake latest musical superstar to get Las Vegas residency

LOS ANGELES - Las Vegas has hit another entertainment jackpot, luring rapper Drake to host a residency.

He is the latest superstar to add showbiz glitter to the tourist destination, joining the likes of Lady Gaga and Cardi B who have also inked residency deals.

Five shows for Drake, 32, are on the cards, with the first two scheduled in May at the XS nightclub in the Wynn Las Vegas hotel.

The organisers told Rolling Stone magazine that the 4,800-seater venue would give fans a more intimate experience than what normally goes on in his stadium shows.

Will supermodel Naomi Campbell, 48, be in the crowd in May?

She and Drake reportedly flirted openly at a recent Oscars after-party, reported The Mirror.

Campbell, rumoured to be in a relationship with One Direction singer Liam Payne, 25, has apparently told the latter that she does not want to be tied down to any one man for now.