Drake breaks own album record

LOS ANGELES • Drake has broken a record - one set by the Canadian rapper himself.

For the fourth week in a row, his album Scorpion continues to pack a mighty sales sting, topping the Billboard chart.

The last album to spend its first four weeks heading the chart was Drake's own Views in 2016.

Scorpion broke streaming records upon its release in June and has maintained momentum since, earning the No. 1 spot once again with the equivalent of another 184,000 albums sold last week.

That total, down 29 per cent from the previous week, includes 212 million streams - still a substantial number, but more modest than earlier weekly streams of 746 million, 391 million and 290 million - plus another 15,000 copies sold as a full album.

No new album debuted in the top 10, with the highest-charting new release - the Internet's Hive Mind - landing at No. 26.

The rest of the top sellers have been familiar faces on the charts this summer and also relied largely on streaming.

Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys is at No. 2 on the strength of 77 million streams; ? by XXXTentacion, who was killed in Florida recently, is at No. 4 with 59 million streams; and Cardi B's Invasion Of Privacy is at No. 5 with 46 million streams.

The exception to the rule?

The official soundtrack for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which jumped from No. 20 to No. 3.

It sold 34,000 copies as a full album.

NYTIMES