Dr Seuss' wife kept his legacy alive

LOS ANGELES • Mrs Audrey Geisel, the widow of beloved children's book author Dr Seuss and an avid promoter of his legacy, died last week at her California home at age 97, a representative confirmed last Friday.

Mrs Geisel married the writer, whose real name was Theodor Geisel, in 1968. After his death in 1991, she founded Dr Seuss Enterprises to license the characters he created and protect their use outside of his books.

She served as an executive producer on film adaptations of his books, including current hit The Grinch, which has earned more than US$380 million (S$522 million) at global box offices since its release in theatres last month.

Talent and literary agency ICM Partners, which represents Dr Seuss Enterprises, confirmed that Mrs Geisel died last Wednesday. No cause of death was revealed.

"Audrey lived a life of extraordinary philanthropy and was the artistic and entrepreneurial force behind Dr Seuss Enterprises," ICM said in a statement.

"Her creativity and devotion to her husband's work are indelibly linked with his legacy."

Dr Seuss wrote and illustrated more than 45 books, including The Cat In The Hat, Green Eggs And Ham and How The Grinch Stole Christmas, before his death at the age of 87.

