DPM Heng 'takes on Donnie Yen in gongfu fight'

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has pitted his gongfu skills against Ip Man.

In a photo posted recently on his Instagram account that shows the two in "action", he also wrote about Donnie Yen, who portrays the martial arts icon in the movie franchise, and an Ip Man Pavilion at Our Tampines Hub, whose props allow fans to get their kicks.

Yen visited Our Tampines Hub earlier this month to promote Ip Man 4: The Finale, which opens in Singapore tomorrow.

According to the On.cc portal, the Hong Kong actor has thanked fans for the warm reception he received, with more than 5,000 people turning up at the venue.

"I am very touched. Everyone was so passionate and cheering loudly. One of the most surprising things is that the Deputy Prime Minister also came to take a look."

Yen has also posted a video on Instagram of his Tampines visit and a photo with Tampines GRC Members of Parliament Cheng Li Hui and Desmond Choo.

Mr Heng, in an Instagram post, wrote: "Hope that residents had as much fun at the Ip Man Pavilion as I did when I visited over the weekend."

"The pavilion, which features an optical illusion perfect for taking action shots, is open till Jan 6," added Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister and an MP for Tampines GRC.

The optical illusion taps an iconic scene in an earlier Ip Man movie, with the franchise starting in 2008.

Yen, who also visited Kuala Lumpur to promote Ip Man 4, posted online: "So honoured to be the first Chinese artist to hold an event inside this iconic Petronas Twin Towers building.

"Thank you, Malaysia fans, who waited from the morning to see me."