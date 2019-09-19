Downton Abbey castle opens its doors with Airbnb listing

NEW YORK • Two Downton Abbey fans will soon get the chance to live like a Crawley for a night when Highclere Castle, the main filming location for the Emmy Award-winning drama, lists on Airbnb.

As a promotion for the upcoming film Downton Abbey, the estate in Hampshire, England, is opening its doors to two guests for a one-night stay on Nov 26. The movie opens in Singapore on Nov 28.

Mr George Herbert, the eighth Earl of Carnavon, and his wife, Countess Fiona, live at the castle, whose history dates to 749AD, when it is not open to the public.

They will invite the guests for cocktails in the saloon, followed by dinner in the state dining room, where they will be served by the castle's butler. Then they will receive coffee in the library before retiring to one of the principal bedrooms, with views of the rolling hills.

In the morning, the guests will receive a private tour of the castle grounds, which include gardens of roses and lavender, along with beech and oak woodlands.

"It's an absolute privilege and pleasure to call Highclere Castle my home and I am delighted to be able to share it on Airbnb for a truly unique stay," Lady Carnarvon said in a statement.

Booking will open on Oct 1 at noon BST and will cost £150 (S$228). It will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

While Downton Abbey aired from 2010 to 2015, the castle's great hall, library, music room, drawing room, saloon, dining room and bedrooms were used for filming.

The PBS Masterpiece series gained a fervent following during its six-season run; its finale drew 9.6 million viewers.

The series followed Lord and Lady Grantham as they navigated Edwardian England with their family and servants, from the sinking of the Titanic in 1912 until 1925. It was nominated for 69 Emmys and won 15.

