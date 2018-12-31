Down with the flu, Andy Lau cancels remaining 4 shows in Hong Kong

Flu-stricken singer Andy Lau has cancelled the remaining four shows in his concert series at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Three shows from Dec 28 to 30 were earlier canned when a throat infection forced the 57-year-old to apologise to fans and end the performance after barely four songs on the 14th night of his My Love Andy Lau World Tour.

On Sunday (Dec 30), the concert promoter Focus Entertainment announced on its Facebook page that Lau had been diagnosed with the flu, and was under doctor's orders to rest until he was fully recovered.

"We express our deepest apologies to all the supporters and fans of Mr Lau," the promoter wrote.

Those holding on to tickets for Lau's shows which were due to run from Dec 28 to Jan 3 were advised to retain their tickets as further arrangements would be announced shortly.

Fans took to social media to express their support for the star. Facebook user Olivia G. Madeira wrote: "Although I won't be able to catch the Jan 3 concert, it doesn't matter, your health is more important. I will always support you!"

Another Facebook user Cecilia Wong wrote: "As long as (Lau) is safe and healthy, I don't mind at all if he cancels the concert. He should rest well and not worry about it."

The My Love Andy Lau World Tour‧Hong Kong 2018 was a 20-concert series originally slated to run from Dec 15 to Jan 3.